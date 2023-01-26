Franklin Police are investigating the theft of a utility trailer from the parking lot at Simpson County Tire on Industrial Drive.
The theft was reported to police on Monday, Jan. 16 and occurred the previous weekend.
The trailer’s owner told police he parked the trailer inside the parking lot and the fence was locked after the business closed for the day.
The single axle, six and a half by 12-foot black trailer, has a spare tire mounted on the right side and has a metal mesh gate. The trailer is valued at $1,500.
A Henderson man was arrested following a traffic stop by Franklin Police on Jan. 15.
Tarek Lamar Dennis was charged with possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces) and one-traffic violation.
Officer Ben Miciotto made the arrest following the traffic stop in the Five Star parking lot on 31-W North.
Franklin Police arrested a Chesterton, Ind. man after a vehicle he was driving allegedly almost struck a pedestrian in a wheelchair that was on a sidewalk along Nashville Road on Jan. 14.
Robert John Sufana, 55, was charged with wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence — aggravator circumstance and a traffic violation.
The arrest citation said police were called to the area of Exit Two on Nashville Road in reference to an alleged reckless driver possible DUI.
The citation said police were told the driver also allegedly ran over curbs and pulled into the parking lot at Hampton Inn where the driver allegedly ran over curbing and bushes.
The arresting officer said he located the Dodge truck over a curb with four flat tires and it had allegedly struck a wrought iron fence.
The driver of the truck was found outside the hotel and arrested.
Lt. Robert Matthews made the arrest on Jan. 14.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Portland, Tennessee man on three drug possession charges following a traffic stop of a vehicle he was driving on Nashville Road on Jan. 11.
Steven B. Malone, Jr., 37, was charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified) and possession of controlled substance, second degree — drug unspecified along with drug paraphernalia — buy/possess and one traffic violation.
Deputy sheriff Cory Jones made the arrest.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Cross Plains, Tenn. man on a drug possession charge on January 9.
Kevin Palmer, 36, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) along with drug paraphernalia — buy/possess, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license and four traffic violations.
Deputy sheriff Shauntel Mincy made the arrest after observing alleged traffic violations involving a vehicle operated by Palmer on Nashville Road.
