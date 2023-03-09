A variance to increase the coverage area at a location on 31-W South just south of Geddes Road where a semi-trailer dealership is planned was approved by the Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Board of Adjustments on Feb. 27.
Fleetco, Inc. requested the variance to increase coverage ratio to 70% on an approximately 28.37-acre parcel.
