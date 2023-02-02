On Monday, Jan. 23rd, Franklin City Manager Kenton Powell led a group, including Portland Mayor Larry Dixon and Portland City Commissioners Wendell Stewart, Dale McCreary, Jamie Powell, and Herbert Williams on a tour of four city departments: the Police Department, Maintenance Department, Water Treatment Plant, and the Wastewater Treatment Plant. The Franklin Housing Authority provided a van and driver, Adrienne McNew.
The city supervisors and employees were happy to welcome the visitors and explain their operations, challenges, and achievements.
Police Station
Assistant Chief Major Kelly Mayfield said the current Franklin Police Department has a staff of 24 and operates inside 4,500 square feet. “This station was built in 1991,” said Mayfield, “and was planned for 12 officers.”
City Commissioner Jamie Powell served on the police force for 31 years and retired as Chief of Police in 2008. “I was here when this police station was built,” he said, “and we outgrew it a long time ago. When I retired, we already had 21 officers. So a new building is long overdue, and it’s about to happen.”
Accordingly, on one wall is a rendering of the future home of the police station.
The Police Department manages its small space through an impeccable organization, even finding space underneath a table for the cage that houses its K-9 member. Nevertheless, they are looking forward to making the move to the new facility, which should be ready “in about a year,” according to Mayfield.
The $10 million facility, which will be located at 501 West Madison Street, was approved by the city commission in November. The 24,000-square-foot building will sit on an 8-acre plot and will also have a basketball court, a playground, a walking trail, and a pavilion for picnics and gatherings.
The acquisition of the land was fortuitous. “It was a blighted area,” said city manager Powell, “just a plot of abandoned tobacco warehouses filled with about a million pallets. Our original purpose was to remove an eyesore. But then we started thinking more creatively, so we went to the police department and asked them if this would be a good location for a new building.”
The department liked the location which is within a half-mile of all schools, with good road access, and room to expand. Once the location was decided, the department toured nine other police departments across the state, and then placed everything they wanted and needed into the design.
“This police department and the surrounding amenities should act as a bridge,” said Franklin Commissioner Stewart. “It’s a way to both build a very much needed police station, and also create a safe place for lots of activities, where people can enjoy themselves.”
The concept of a police department sharing a campus with an outdoor community center is the first of its kind in the state of Kentucky.
The City Maintenance Barn
The second stop was the city maintenance barn, where the visitors were greeted by members of both the Water Distribution and Public Works Departments.
Public Works Supervisor Darrell Mallory introduced his group: Jonathan Cline, stormwater; Jerry Baily, Street Department Field Supervisor; and R. H. Perdue and Doug Marklin, Public Services. Public Works Director Chris Klotter was also present.
“Our department has been increasing efficiency while reducing both staff and equipment,” said Mallory. “In 2010, we had six dump trucks and four backhoes. Now, in 2023, we have three dump trucks and three backhoes. We have added two track hoes.”
Since 2010, personnel has been reduced by seven.
Mowing is a huge part of the department’s job. “We mow 53.8 acres, which constitutes 123 different stops,” said Mallory. “We also handle all the ‘code yards.’ ”
He explained that a “code yard” is an overgrown yard that’s been given a ticket. “If we find one — either through inspection or by notification — we’ll issue a ticket. A door hanger. We have between fifteen and thirty of these per week in the summer.”
The “door-hanger” ticket gives occupants a deadline for mowing. If they don’t comply, Public Works mows the grass but also issues a citation, which becomes a fine and if not paid, a lien. “Most people do mow after they get a door hanging,” said Mallory. “It’s a process that works.”
The Public Services Department also handles stormwater maintenance, which requires regular replacement of street tiles. “We’re replacing the Simpson Elementary driveway tiles right now,” said Mallory. “We’re doing the whole street—something we’ll have to do all over town.”
The Water Distribution Department was introduced by superintendent Ken Massey. “We have three personnel besides me,” he said. “Bill Belcher takes care of the 5,800 water meters in town. David Jeremy takes care of the construction and maintenance of the water system and Steve Akin is our scheduler.”
Per Massey, the city of Franklin has two one-million-gallon water storage tanks, one on the north end, and one on the south end. The department handles 125 miles of water maintenance, 606 fire hydrants, and 5,800 active customers.
“Water loss is our number one issue,” said Massey. Director Chris Klotter explained the two types which are water loss through leakage and unaccounted water loss. Unaccounted water loss can be a result of fire loops which are designated lines installed in warehouses or factories for fire protection. Fire loops aren’t metered and sometimes are inadvertently used by the company. “We’re starting to meter them now,” said Massey, “and also moving the meters to the street, which will help to identify the fire loops.”
Massey described five specific capital projects involving installing and replacing PVC lines and replacing hydrants. The city manager inserted, “These capital projects cost about $1 million but the water distribution department received a grant from the Cleaner Water Fund — a combined State and Federal project which will pay for it all.”
Klotter stated that the Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA, has issued a new requirement that every service line in the city is inventoried for lead content. “It has to be done by October of 2024,” he said. “They’re still going back and forth on who will pay. Small towns can’t afford it. This is a good example of what you call an unfunded mandate. You’re legally required to make a change, but there’s no funding for it. Hopefully, the Cleaner Water Fund will have some new funding for replacing any pipes with lead.”
Klotter said that he and all superintendents meet every Monday with Steve Akin, the scheduler. “Working together and scheduling our equipment logically has saved a lot of money,” said Akin. “And it also gives us a way of finding out what the latest mandates are, especially since they tend to change from week to week.”
Water Treatment Plant
The front door of Franklin’s Water Treatment Plant opens to a wall of awards. Supervisor Johnie Skipworth attributes the facility’s success to the high quality of her workers Charla Sky, Jason May, Lee Anglea, and Justin Spears.
She led the visitors to the lab, where water is tested for compliance. “We treat 1.7 million gallons of water a day on average and also participate in Tennessee Valley Authority’s energy savings program, called Analex, whenever we can, like this past December. They asked us to shut down, and we did. We only pumped 800,000 gallons that day.”
Skipworth said it was a balancing act between the city’s needs and energy savings.
The water treatment plant collects at least two water samples every day. “We have four filters,” said Skipworth, “and they’re gravity fed. Compliance testing is done every two hours.”
In 2016, the Franklin water treatment plant won the Best Tasting Water in Kentucky Award and went on to win third place nationally. Franklin’s facility was the only surface water plant to place in the national competition. “We’re doubly proud of this award,” said Sky, “because surface water is impacted by all run-off, whereas groundwater is filtered through natural limestone. That means surface water is more difficult to treat.”
The water plant is open every day to guarantee the city’s water distribution, and when the weather becomes hazardous, someone spends the night. For instance, during December’s deep freeze, Spears stayed. “We have a kitchen, a shower, and a cot with a blow-up mattress. It’s not luxury, but you don’t have to sleep on the floor, either.”
“Honestly, the city has made it possible for us to do this,” said Skipworth. “It’s a great relationship. The city trusts us to only ask for something if we need it, and when we need something, they provide the money for it.”
Waste Water Treatment Plant
Trent Coffee, the Superintendent of the Wastewater Treatment Plant, told the group, “This is a fourteen million gallon-a-day plant. We maintain over a hundred miles of sewer line and over sixteen hundred manholes. My staff consists of Clayton House and Eric Stradtner at the plant. Gary Graves, Sam Shannon, and Randy Moore are my collection guys but we all work wherever we’re needed.”
Coffee described the journey taken by the raw sewage. “It comes from the city into five screw pumps, travels through a bar screen that filters out larger trash, then goes through a channel that skims off grease.”
After that it flows into a splitter box, dividing the water into two clarifying aeration basins, each of which holds 1.5 million gallons of wastewater.
“Bacteria is what cleans the water,” said department director Chris Klotter. “In the aeration basin, all the organics are broken down by bacteria, and the byproducts are H2O and CO2 (air and water). There is no better way to treat waste than with bacteria.”
Coffee said that the remaining sludge is pressed and placed into “about a hundred and twenty 20-yard dumpsters every year, which we take to the landfill.”
Then the first chemicals are placed in the water. “We used to use chlorine gas and sulfur dioxide gas. We’re now using a new disinfectant called PAA (peracetic acid). It’s much safer for my employees.”
Coffee said they run tests in-house daily, as well as weekly state-mandated tests. “Tests are running 24/7,” he added. “They never stop.”
For several years, the department has been working extensively on rehabilitating collection lines, resulting in a dramatic reduction of water flow. “Despite adding thirty new subdivisions, manholes, and sewer lines, our flow is going down. This is all because of the extent of our rehab.”
Klotter said that flow monitoring was the first step in the rehab process. “Flow monitoring means we are locating and fixing the most deteriorated pipes,” he said. “It’s time-consuming and costly in the beginning, but in the end, it saves an enormous amount of time and money.”
The wastewater treatment plant also received a grant from the Cleaner Water Fund. “It’s a $258,000 grant allocated for rehabilitating manholes. This will rehab about 120 of them.”
The treatment plant’s low flow and large capacity are incentives for prospective industry. “That’s a question any company or industry always asks, and we’re in a very good position to handle new business.” Which is good business for the City of Franklin.
