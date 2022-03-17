More than 7.5 inches of rain was recorded in Franklin during February.
The 7.55 inches of rain that was recorded is 3.61 inches more than the February average of 3.94 inches.
The most rain during a single calendar day in February was two inches on Feb. 22. There were six days with measurable rain during the month.
Through Feb. 28, a total of 12.28 inches of rain had been recorded in Franklin so far in 2022, which is 4.75 inches more than the average of 7.53 inches through the first two months of a calendar year.
Franklin’s high temperature in February was 67 degrees and the low was 15. The average daily high temperature was 50 degrees and the average daily low was 29.
