The Jerry Patton group will sing at Liberty General Baptist Church, at 439 W. Cedar St. in Franklin, Sunday, Oct. 31, at 5 p.m.
The Jerry Patton group singing at Liberty General Baptist Church
Most Popular
Articles
- Details about the Child Tax Credit payments
- Todd County Man Indicted by Federal Grand Jury
- Fruits of a Christian?
- Sex Offender Sentenced to 15 Years In Federal Prison
- Shifflett comes back to city as Code Enforcement Director
- Steve ‘Stevie” Eugene Baskerville
- Logan County Man Charged with Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon
- Franklin man sentenced for child pornography charges
- Boo Fest returns to downtown Franklin on Oct. 23
- Cougars and Panthers Win District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.