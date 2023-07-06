Ribbon cutting at Bluegrass Supply Chain expansion

Bluegrass Supply Chain CEO, Founder and President John Higgins cuts the ceremonial ribbon for their new expanded facility June 27. The Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce held ribbon-cutting ceremony.

 Photo by Brian Davis

A ribbon-cutting for a recently expanded logistics company in Simpson County was held June 27.

The Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce held the ribbon-cutting at Bluegrass Supply Chain located at 805 Garvin Lane in the Henderson Industrial Park along Highway 100 East.

