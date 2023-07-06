Ribbon cutting at Bluegrass Supply Chain expansion

A ribbon-cutting for a recently expanded logistics company in Simpson County was held June 27.
The Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce held the ribbon-cutting at Bluegrass Supply Chain located at 805 Garvin Lane in the Henderson Industrial Park along Highway 100 East.
Bluegrass Supply Chain provides its customers with warehousing, transportation and assembly.
The Garvin Lane site is the company’s second facility in Franklin. It also has a facility in the Sanders Industrial Park also along Highway 100 East.
The building on Garvin Lane was purchased in 2021 and originally consisted of 100,000 square feet. The ribbon cutting on June 27 was for the building’s recent expansion to 200,000 square feet.
Speaking prior to the ribbon-cutting were Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steve Thumond, Bluegrass Supply Chain President/CEO John Higgins, Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority Board Chairman Gary Broady, Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes and Franklin City Commissioner Jamie Powell. Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon was not able to attend.
“We’ve always had a great relationship here in Simpson County and in Franklin,” Higgins said. “We continue to grow and expand and we really do appreciate our partnership with your industrial authority as well as your chamber of commerce, people like these make projects like this very successful for us.
“Depending on if this is a one customer type of facility, there could be anywhere from 15 to 30 jobs that the expansion brings in,” Bluegrass Supply Chain Vice President of Operations Shawn Hart said after the ribbon-cutting.
Bluegrass Supply Chain has its headquarters in Bowling Green and started in 2002. The company recently announced it is adding a new facility in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
More information about the company is available on the Bluegrass Supply Chain Facebook page or on their website, bsc3pl.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.