Bluegrass Supply Chain Services, located on Page Drive in the Sanders Interstate Industrial Park is expanding its distribution center in Franklin.
The facility is currently 105,000 sq. ft. Plans are to expand the building another 48,000 sq. ft. to help keep up with the customer needs at the site.
Serving automotive, consumer products, and food companies, Bluegrass Supply Chain provides value-added warehousing, cross docking, e-commerce fulfillment, light assembly, and reverse logistics services over a six-state region.
“We are fortunate to have an entrepreneur like John Higgins in Franklin,” Mayor Larry Dixon said. “The added distribution jobs and the additional investment he is making in our city is certainly welcomed news for all of us in this area.”
The company located its facility in Franklin in 2018 in the Sanders Park.
“Our company continues to grow and customer needs are evolving” commented John Higgins owner and President of Bluegrass Supply Chain Services. “Franklin has proven to be an excellent location for our company. It is strategically located on Interstate 65 giving us easy access to Nashville, Louisville, and other regional markets. We look forward to continue to grow in Franklin.”
“As Bluegrass Supply Chain continues to provide opportunities for full time jobs in fulfillment it expands the footprints to better serve communities where they live” Drew Goins, chief people office said. “We are proud to offer opportunities for people because we take our responsibility as an employer seriously and want our employees to succeed and thrive. We will have a variety of excellent job opportunities for full-time, year-round positions. These include Warehouse Technicians, Material Handlers, Administrative positions and Supervisors. Bluegrass offers competitive wages, health benefits, vacation time, and a solid 401k plan. You can visit our website www.bluegrass-scs.com to apply.”
“That companies like Bluegrass Supply Chain have helped make Simpson County one of the fastest growing areas in Kentucky,” Simpson County Judge/Executive Mason Barnes said. “People are coming to our county because of the jobs that are here and the excellent quality of life our county has to offer.”
Work on the expansion has already been started by Scott, Murphy, and Daniel Construction Company. It is expected to be completed by the end of this year.
“We created the Sanders Industrial Park some twenty years ago and because of companies like Bluegrass Supply Chain, hundreds of jobs are available to people in this area,” Gary Broady, chairman of the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority said. “Bluegrass Supply Chain is creating a dozen new jobs and investing several million dollars with this expansion. We really appreciate the investment John Higgins is making in Franklin.”
For more information about Bluegrass Supply Chain Services or the Franklin-Simpson County area contact Dennis Griffin at 270-586-4477 or at fsindustry@bellsouth.net.
