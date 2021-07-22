The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission approved a final development plan for a hotel at a special called meeting on Tuesday, July 13.
Kentucky Downs is constructing the hotel at their site on Nashville Road.
A final development plan was approved for a Dollar General retail store at 1943 E. Cedar St. The store will be assigned a Scottsville Road address.
Preliminary approval was given to Jimmy Swindle’s development plan for a new commercial spec building on Federal Street.
P&Z also approved an amendment to the development plan for the expansion at Lewis Memorial, which is currently underway at the existing structure that was built in 2017.
