Halloween is Sunday, October 31 and Trick-or-Treating in the city of Franklin will be held from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct 31.
Local Halloween events are not limited to Trick-or-Treating.
Franklin First Methodist Church will host Trunk-or-Treat Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., on College Street in front of the church.
Alpha Baptist Church will host a Halloween Block Party on Sunday, Oct 31 on John J. Johnson Avenue in front of the church. John J. Johnson Avenue will be closed to the corner of West Washington Street between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. for the event.
Franklin Church of Christ will hold Trunk-or-Treat from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the church on South Main Street.
Live the Proof and BPW will host a free Kids Halloween Party for children 0-16 years old, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at Level Up at 813 North Main Street. Costume contests, music, inflatables and more are planned.
Franklin Police Chief Roger Solomon has some Trick-or-Treat safety tips.
“Some of the things that parents can utilize are flashlights or glow sticks,” he said. “A lot of kids use dark costumes. You’re not always walking in well lit areas so you want to have as much illumination as possible.”
He said if possible Trick-or-Treaters should have a cell phone with them in case they need to contact somebody or call 9-1-1. However; he said Trick-or-Treaters should not get distracted by the cell phone.
“Only go in homes that are being visited by others,” Solomon said. “Make sure when you go up to a home you stay on the outside, do not go inside a home unless you absolutely know the people.
If you are very familiar with them or their family, that’s different. We don’t recommend people go up to a stranger’s home, but we know it happens, just don’t go inside the house.”
Solomon advises said children should stay on the streets that have other Trick-or-Treaters. “If you can, stay in groups. If you can trick or treat with multiple kids, that helps. Obviously if you’re parents are close by that’s better,” he said.
Solomon also has some tips for candy safety.
Due to COVID and other germs, “When you get home wash your hands before you handle the candy, that goes for your parents as well,” Solomon said. “Check the candy before you try to consume the candy. There have been incidents in bigger cities where candy is poisoned, its out of date. There is just a lot things that can happen and you want to prevent those.”
Solomon said to watch out for fenced in areas with dogs and have signs posted. He advised not to pet dogs that you are not familiar with the family or the dog.
He said Trick-or-Treaters should limit their contact with other motorists. If you’re not familiar with the person and they try to talk to you he says to “go the other way and go to other populated areas where there are adults.”
In addition he said Trick-or-Treaters should watch crossing the street. Don’t assume motorists are going to stop. Motorists may be distracted and not see a Trick-or-Treater crossing the street.
Solomon said parents of Trick-or-Treaters should “Stay in eye sight of your children, by car, golf cart or walk with them.
Don’t go to areas where you don’t know the people, stay in more populated areas and don’t let children cross the street until cars have stopped.
Keep an eye on your children, know exactly what they are doing and where they are at.”
Solomon also said motorists should “pay attention and drive slow.” He said driver’s should “keep their heads on a swivel, watch out and drive slower.”
He said motorists should be careful passing cars due to the possibility of children walking in front of the car they are passing.
Solomon said Franklin Police will have additional patrols on Halloween, especially in residential areas.
Trick-or-Treat and general Halloween safety tips are also offered on various Internet sites.
