Halloween trick-or-treating in the city of Franklin will be conducted from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.
The Franklin City Commission set the trick-or-treating hours during its meeting on Monday, Sept. 27.
The commission approved second and final reading of an ordinance closing part of Redwood Street that has not been paved or surfaced, located near Sunset Circle.
First reading of an ordinance awarding the city’s natural gas franchise to Atmos Energy and Millennium Energy was heard.
The city commission also heard first reading of an ordinance establishing for bid a non-exclusive franchise for telecommunications or related non cable franchise. The ordinance is being considered for approval due to the city being approached by a company known as Open Fiber Kentucky wanting to provide Internet service in Franklin.
During the meeting, the discussion was about how the company is only looking to provide Internet service, not cable television.
No vote is taken on first reading of a city ordinance.
The commission authorized preparation of an ordinance regarding street closings and downtown event guidelines. First reading is expected at the commission’s October 11 meeting.
The ordinance was discussed at the Sept. 21 joint meeting with Simpson Fiscal Court.
The commission authorized Mayor Larry Dixon to sign documents for a TAP Grant Pedestrian Improvement Project for sidewalks from the apartments on Scottsville Road to the Henderson Industrial Park.
The Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority will provide matching funds. Paperwork for the project goes through the governmental agency, which in this case is the city of Franklin.
The federal Transportation Alternatives Program, also known as TAP, provides funding for surface transportation projects such as on- and off-road pedestrian and bicycle facilities.
Commissioners approved closing College Street from Cedar Street to Kentucky between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 for the 2nd annual “Taking it to the Streets” vendor market sponsored by Harvesters Warehouse Church.
Tammie McCory, executive director of Live the Proof, Inc. gave a presentation on homelessness in Franklin. McCory said currently there are 45 to 50 homeless people in Franklin. He said 60% are living with family members, 25% are living in abandoned homes and 15% are in transient.
McCory also discussed programs offered by Live the Proof, Inc. to help individuals experiencing hunger and homelessness.
And, retiring water treatment superintendent Jerry Farmer was recognized. Farmer has been a city employee since 1990.
