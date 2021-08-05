The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Board of Adjustments approved two requests at its meeting on July 26.
One request was for a variance of the side yard set back for construction of a spec building on Highway 1008.
And, one request was for a conditional use permit for operation of a used car sales business on Morgantown Road.
