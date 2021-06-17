The January through June 2021 term of the Simpson County grand jury has issued its final report to Simpson Circuit Court Judge Mark Thurmond.
The report said the grand jury was in session six days, returned 213 indictments, five No True bills and remanded two cases back to Simpson District Court.
No inspections of county-owned or city-owned properties were made by the grand jury. Grand jury inspections of public properties are a custom only and not required by law.
No action was taken after a review of election materials from the November 2020 general election.
The July through December 2021 term of the Simpson County grand jury will be empaneled on Wednesday, July 14.
