The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Board of Adjustments approved a conditional use permit for operation of a facility that will prepare functional dispersions for Lithium-Ion batteries at its January 25 meeting.
It was announced on January 26 that LioChem e-Materials LLC, will locate the facility in a renovated building on an approximately 26-acre parcel at 310 Ronnie Clark Drive in the Henderson Industrial Park off Highway 100 East.
