Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue received 38 calls during June.
There were no structure fires in Simpson County during June; however, F-S Fire Rescue provided assistance to Tennessee firefighters at a structure fire in Portland on June 11.
There were 14 traffic collisions of which six involved personal injury.
Other calls included a lightning strike, two for EMS assistance, a mulch fire, a fuel release, two unauthorized burns, a smoke scare, a grass fire and one electrical short in equipment.
The remaining calls were false alarms, the fire was out on arrival and firefighters were canceled while en route.
Through June 30, F-S Fire Rescue had received 241 calls this year.
