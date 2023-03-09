A total of 3.4 inches of measurable rain was recorded at the Kentucky Mesonet weather station in Simpson County during February.
The total rainfall was .54 of one inch below the area’s February average of 3.94 inches.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Activate your free online subscription for activehome delivery newspaper subscribers. Please note, in order to activate online access our circulation department must have your email address on file. If you can not activate your access please call 270-586-4481 and ask to have your e-mail address added.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Franklin Favorite All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Activate your free online subscription for activehome delivery newspaper subscribers. Please note, in order to activate online access our circulation department must have your email address on file. If you can not activate your access please call 270-586-4481 and ask to have your e-mail address added.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Franklin Favorite All-Access.
A total of 3.4 inches of measurable rain was recorded at the Kentucky Mesonet weather station in Simpson County during February.
The total rainfall was .54 of one inch below the area’s February average of 3.94 inches.
The most rain recorded during a single calendar day in February was 1.72 inches on the 16th day of the month.
There were nine days with measurable rain during the month.
Through Feb. 28 a total of 9.1 inches of rain had been recorded at the Simpson County Mesonet weather station during 2023, which is 1.57 inches more than the average of 7.53 inches through the first two months of a calendar year.
February’s high temperature at the Mesonet weather station was 77 degrees recorded on the 23rd day of the month. The low was 20 degrees on February 4. The average daily high temperature for the month was 57 degrees with an average daily low of 38.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.