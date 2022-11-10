A final development plan for a solar farm was approved by the Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission at its meeting on Nov. 1.
The 139-acre solar farm is being constructed on the south side of Highway 100 and the west side of Drakes Creek.
Updated: November 10, 2022 @ 6:57 am
Approval was given to two preliminary development plans.
A preliminary development plan was approved for a residential development known as Cross Creek Commons on the south side of VFW Road and the east side of Nashville Road. The development will consist of 96 townhomes and two commercial lots on the front of the property.
And, a preliminary development plan was approved for a new office building at the southeast corner of 31-W South and Geddes Road.
