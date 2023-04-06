U.S. Air Force Major General James Montgomery Breedlove, Steve Crocker, Herbert Williams and Richard Sewell are the Franklin-Simpson Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
The Induction Ceremony for the F-S Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be held Thursday, April 27 in the Franklin-Simpson High School Commons area.
A reception will be held from 5 until 5:30 p.m. followed by the Hall of Fame induction at 5:30.
The public is invited to the reception and ceremony.
The 2023 Class is the 8th to be inducted into the Franklin-Simpson Hall of Fame and the first to be inducted since 2019. An induction was planned in 2020, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. F-S Hall of Fame inductions were also not held in 2021 or 2022 due to concerns related to COVID-19.
This Hall of Fame is separate from the Franklin-Simpson Athletics Hall of Fame that started in 2022.
Major General James Montgomery Breedlove was a 1940 Franklin High School graduate, a 1947 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, flew 39 combat missions in the Korean Conflict, as 388th Tactical Fighter Wing Commander flew 162 combat missions in the F-4E Phantom II aircraft, was Commander of the 3500th Pilot Training Wing at Reese Air Force Base and was Commander of U.S. Air Forces Southern Command in the Canal Zone.
Breedlove will be inducted posthumously. He passed away in 2016.
Steve Crocker is a 1981 Franklin-Simpson High School graduate, is a licensed professional engineer, set the world record in 1992 for 50-Meter Freestyle Swimming, is a three-time Olympic Trial participant, a two-time National Champion in 50-Meter Freestyle Swimming and is Director of Sports Swimming at Water Technology, Inc., the world’s largest aquatic design and engineering firm.
Herbert Williams is a 1959 Lincoln High School graduate, has served eight terms on the Franklin City Commission, was the first African American Mayor of Franklin, is a founding member of the Gentlemen’s Unlimited Club, is a 52-year Master Mason of Prince Hall Lodge, and is Chairman of the Trustee Board of Alpha Missionary Baptist Church.
Richard Sewell is a 1964 Lincoln High School graduate; Associate Dean, Community and Public Health Practice and Clinical Assistant Professor in Health Policy and Administration at the University of Illinois at Chicago School of Public Health; Senior Vice-President of The United Way of Chicago, Illinois; Executive Director of the Chicago Health Policy Council at the University of Chicago; and Founding President of the Suburban Primary Healthcare Council.
“This is a great time to celebrate our graduates from FSHS who have distinguished themselves and who made a difference for our school system, their community and others. It is great to be able to recognize those who have made such a significant contribution and be role models and inspiration to the current students in our school district,” Simpson County Schools Superintendent Tim Schlosser said. “We are excited for the induction of the Franklin-Simpson Hall of Fame Class of 2023. They represent everything we are trying to achieve in our mission of empowering all students to graduate Life-Ready.”
The rules for nominations to the Franklin-Simpson Hall of Fame include: Graduates of any Simpson County school are considered. Non graduates and graduates from outside Simpson County are considered based on extraordinary contribution to the Franklin-Simpson community.
A nomination will be considered for three years or until induction, whichever occurs first. A nominee not selected during the three-year period may be re-nominated for additional three-year periods.
The selection committee, which is appointed on a yearly basis by the Simpson County Schools Superintendent, will determine the number of inductees each year.
Schlosser said the number of inductees each year is “not set in stone” and typically has been four each year.
