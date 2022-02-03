The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Board of Adjustments approved a request for a conditional use permit for operation of a chemical plant at its meeting on Jan. 24.
Harcross Chemical, Inc. was granted the permit to operate a chemical plant on an 11.27-acre industrial parcel on Garvin Lane in the Henderson Industrial Park along Highway 100 East.
The board of adjustments approved two other requests for conditional use permits.
Ray Spears was granted a permit to use 10 lots for recreational vehicle rentals at 834 North Main Street.
And, Debra Suddarth was granted a permit to construct an addition onto an existing residence to be used for a hair salon at 516 Rolling Road Drive.
Public hearings were held on the conditional use permit requests prior to the approvals.
