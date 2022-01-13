Simpson County’s unemployment rate dropped eight tenths of one% from October 2021 to November 2021. Also, the November 2021 rate was almost two% lower than the November 2020 rate.
Kentucky Labor Force Estimates show Simpson County with a November preliminary unemployment rate of 2.5%. The revised October rate is 3.3%.
The county’s November 2020 unemployment rate was 4.4%.
Simpson County had a civilian labor force of 8,877 people in November 2021 of which 8,655 were employed and 222 were unemployed.
Simpson County’s November unemployment rate was lower than the district’s 2.6%, lower than the state’s three% and lower than the nation’s 3.9%.
Logan County had the district’s lowest and state’s fourth lowest unemployment rate at 2.4%. Metcalfe County had the district’s highest at 3.4%.
Allen County and Warren County each also had an unemployment rate of 2.5%.
Unemployment rates fell in all 120 Kentucky counties between November 2020 and November 2021.
Woodford County recorded Kentucky’s lowest jobless rate in November 2021 at two%. Magoffin County recorded the highest at nine%.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than to count the number of people who are working. Civilian labor force statistics include persons who are actively seeking employment, not those who have not looked for work during the past four weeks.
