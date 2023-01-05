Franklin Police arrested a man on three counts of assault third degree involving a police officer or peace officer and multiple other charges on December 28.
Justin Freeman, 31, of Franklin, was also charged with eight counts of drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
Other charges made in the arrest included one count each of theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct — second degree, tampering with physical evidence (attempt), possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance — second offense — drug unspecified.
One count of the assault third degree charge is listed as involving non-communicable bodily fluid.
The arrest citation said police was called to Walmart for a shoplifting complaint and that the accused allegedly fled the scene in a car.
The citation said police made a traffic stop of what was believed to be the vehicle in a parking lot on Nashville Road and attempted to detain a male passenger, identified in the citation as Freeman.
The citation said while detaining the man he allegedly assaulted three police officers, two by physical force and one by spitting on or in the direction of an officer. In addition he also allegedly began to scream loud enough to cause panic or alarm to the general public in the area.
It said after the man was in custody, police allegedly discovered numerous paraphernalia items in various bags.
The citation said the man allegedly concealed and attempted to shoplift more than $67 worth of items from the store.
Detective Travis Frank made the arrest.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested an unidentified woman on 19 counts of eight different charges after multiple alleged incidents including attempting to get a dog to bite a deputy sheriff and kicked another deputy.
The woman, listed on the arrest citation as Jane Doe, age and address not listed, was charged with five counts of third degree assault involving a police or probation officer, five counts of menacing and four counts of third degree terroristic threatening.
In addition she was also charged with one count each of attempted second-degree burglary, second degree wanton endangerment involving a police officer, resisting arrest, second degree disorderly conduct and third degree criminal trespassing.
The arrest was made after the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a residence in the 19 hundred block of Rapids Road on December 22.
The arrest citation said when the arresting deputy sheriff arrived the woman was sitting on a front porch swing with a pit bull and allegedly attempted to get the dog to bite the deputy.
The citation said the woman allegedly continued to make threats at deputy sheriffs on the scene, attempted to strike a deputy and kicked a deputy on both legs. She also allegedly attempted to hit and threatened staff at the Simpson County Jail.
The arrest citation said the woman also attempted to enter the residence and threatened the people in the residence when they would not let her inside.
She also allegedly refused to give authorities her name.
Deputy sheriff Breanna Whittaker made the arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.