No change is proposed in Simpson County property tax rates this year. This would be the second straight year that there is no change in the county tax rates if adopted by Simpson Fiscal Court.
Fiscal court, by a unanimous vote at its Aug. 1 meeting, approved first reading of an ordinance setting the 2023 real and personal property tax rate at 10 cents. The ordinance also sets the watercraft and motor vehicles tax rate at 16.1 cents and the aircraft tax rate at 10.5 cents. All of the tax rates are per $100 of assessed value and are the same as the 2022 rates.
The ordinance must pass a second reading vote and be published to take effect.
A public hearing on the proposed tax rates will be held at the fiscal court’s Sept. 5 meeting prior to a second reading vote on the ordinance.
Revenue from the real and personal property tax rate is estimated at $1.7 million.
This year’s compensating rate is 9.6 cents and would generate revenue estimated at just under $1.6 million from real and personal property. The compensating rate plus a four% revenue increase is 9.9 cents, and would generate revenue estimated at just over $1.6 million.
The compensating tax rate generates about the same amount of revenue as the previous year’s rate.
“When you see this happen where compensating plus four is actually a lower tax rate, that’s a sign of a really good economy,” Magistrate Marty Chandler said. “There’s lots of building going on and there’s lots of value added to the community.”
Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes said the 10-cent rate generates about $60,000 more revenue than the 9.9-cent rate. He also said the rates approved this year will be the basis of the calculations for next year’s rates.
The Kentucky Department of Local Government determines the tax rates and estimated revenue.
Fiscal Court approved second and final readings of two ordinances, one adopts a magistrate district reapportionment plan and one reduces speed limits on certain county roads.
The reapportionment plan moves an area in south Franklin from the Simpson Fiscal Court south magisterial district to the west district on Nov. 8, the day after the November general election.
The area being moved runs from Highway 1008 Bypass to an area between Cypress Drive and Willow Drive and has 144 people living in it.
Not all 144 people changing magisterial districts are registered voters.
State law says magisterial districts for a county shall be reapportioned and laid out so that all districts are compact, contiguous, and the population of each is as nearly equal as reasonably possible.
Reapportionment usually takes place the first May following a decennial U.S. Census. It was scheduled to take place in May 2021, the first May after the 2020 U.S. Census, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The ordinance reducing speed limits changes the speed limits on 45 county roads. The speed limits are not the same on all of the roads and are 20, 25, 35, and 45 miles per hour.
Emergency authorization was given for Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue to purchase a fire truck at a cost not to exceed $125,000. The purchase is needed to replace a fire truck that was totaled when it was struck by another vehicle on I-65 on July 9.
And, approval was given to a resolution and accompanying agreement between the county and the state that authorizes the state to reimburse the county up to $176,908 for resurfacing Elliott Road and Kenny Perry Drive.
