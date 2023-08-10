No change is proposed in Simpson County property tax rates this year. This would be the second straight year that there is no change in the county tax rates if adopted by Simpson Fiscal Court.

Fiscal court, by a unanimous vote at its Aug. 1 meeting, approved first reading of an ordinance setting the 2023 real and personal property tax rate at 10 cents. The ordinance also sets the watercraft and motor vehicles tax rate at 16.1 cents and the aircraft tax rate at 10.5 cents. All of the tax rates are per $100 of assessed value and are the same as the 2022 rates.

