Simpson County had 2,393 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began as of Aug. 20.
The Barren River District Health Department report says Simpson County’s cases include 2,119 recoveries and 43 deaths leaving 231 active cases.
There had been 36,564 cases in the eight counties served by the Barren River District Health Department of which 31,604 had recovered with 553 deaths leaving 4,407 active cases.
Logan County had 3,596 cases and Warren County had 18,686.
The Aug. 20 report from the Allen County Health Department lists 2,567 cases.
The Barren River District Health Department said 45.71% of Simpson County’s total population has a COVID-19 vaccine as of August 20. That was the highest percentage in the district.
The report says 57.46% of those who have been vaccinated in Simpson County are older than 18 and 73.74% are older than 65.
The report says 43.84% of Logan County’s population has been vaccinated with 43% of Warren County’s population vaccinated.
The Barren River District Health Department is administering COVID-19 vaccines for individuals 18 years of age and older at all eight of its county clinics. To schedule an appointment at the Simpson County Health Department call 270-586-8261.
The Simpson County Health Department is on South College Street behind the hospital and is open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
