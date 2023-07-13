A total of 4.11 inches of rain was recorded at the Simpson County Mesonet Weather Station during June. The June average is 4.15 inches. Through June 30 the 2023 rainfall totaled 26.24 inches. The average through the first six months of a calendar year is 25.93 inches.

More than half of June’s rainfall was on the last two days of the month with 1.38 inches on the 29th and 1.05 inches on the 30th for a two-day total of 2.24 inches. The 1.38 inches of rain on the 29th was the most during a single calendar day in June with the rainfall on the 30th being the second most. There were 10 days with measurable rain during the month.

