A total of 4.11 inches of rain was recorded at the Simpson County Mesonet Weather Station during June. The June average is 4.15 inches. Through June 30 the 2023 rainfall totaled 26.24 inches. The average through the first six months of a calendar year is 25.93 inches.
More than half of June’s rainfall was on the last two days of the month with 1.38 inches on the 29th and 1.05 inches on the 30th for a two-day total of 2.24 inches. The 1.38 inches of rain on the 29th was the most during a single calendar day in June with the rainfall on the 30th being the second most. There were 10 days with measurable rain during the month.
June’s high temperature at the Simpson County Mesonet Weather Station was 93 degrees reached on June 30. The average daily high temperature was 84 degrees. The low temperature for June was 52 degrees recorded on June 13. The average daily low temperature was 62 degrees. The Mesonet Weather Station is in southwest Simpson County.
Simpson County Extension Agent for Agriculture Jason Phillips said some parts of the county had received more rain than others through the first week of July.
He said a lot of the difference in rainfall totals “is a result of scattered storms…which is common with summertime rains.”
Phillips talked about the conditions of some Simpson County crops through the first week of July.
When asked about the tobacco crop Phillips said, “A lot of it is still fine.” He said a lot of this year’s crop was set in the fields in May and early June and is still small. He added that tobacco is a good dry weather crop. Phillips said a lot of soybeans were stunted a little by the dry weather through most of June but has started to grow since the almost two and one half inches of rain recorded the last two days of June.
“They (soybeans) were needing it (rain) and have really begun to grow.” Phillips said and added that the soybean yield will not be heavily impacted if the crop continues to receive rain.
Yield is defined as the amount of crop harvested per area of land.
Phillips said now is the most important time for corn production. He said corn is planted at different times and harvested in September and that “July and August are the most important months for rainfall” in order to get a good corn crop. The late June rainfall helped area grass crops and helped residential lawns green back out and grow. Phillips also said Simpson County’s wheat has already been harvested and was a good crop this year. “Wheat was very good,” he said. “Overall yields were very good.” He added that the weather was good for wheat with good yields across the county.
Phillips added the UK Corn, Soybean and Tobacco Field Day is July 25 in Princeton beginning at 8 a.m. Contact the Simpson County Extension Service Office for more information.
