The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission approved two final development plans, approved one preliminary development plan and recommended approval of a zone change at its meeting on Sept. 7.
The final development plans included one to expand the number of available rental camping spots at Dad’s Campground on Scottsville Road.
The other final development plan is for the final phase of Bluegrass Place Apartments on Bluegrass Road.
The preliminary development plan is for four buildings for an open air market on Steele Road.
The zone change is from Ag (agriculture) to R1-S (single family, small lot) for a 34.29 acre site on the south side of Highway 100 between Rapids Road and Exit Six of I-65. The Franklin City Commission will now consider final approval of the zone change.
