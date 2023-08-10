Measurable rainfall during July totaled 2.51 inches at the Simpson County Mesonet Weather Station located four miles southwest of Franklin.
The July rainfall was 1.6 inches below the month’s average of 4.11 inches.
The most rain recorded during a single calendar day in July was .59 of one inch on July 15. There were 10 days with measurable rain during the month.
Measurable rainfall so far during 2023 totaled 28.75 inches as of July 31, which is 1.29 inches below the area’s average of 30.04 inches through the first seven months of a calendar year.
The high temperature at the Mesonet Weather Station during July was 92 degrees, reached on July 28 and 29. The month’s highest heat index of 108 degrees was also reached on July 28 and 29.
The average daily high temperature was 86 degrees. The average daily heat index was 94 degrees.
The heat index is what the temperature feels like combining the actual air temperature and humidity.
July’s low temperature was 59 degrees reached on July 10. The average daily low temperature was 68 degrees.
