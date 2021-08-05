Simpson County had 2,260 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in the report issued by the Barren River District Health Department on Friday, July 30.
Of Simpson County’s cases, there had been 2,024 recoveries, and 42 deaths leaving 194 active cases.
There had been 32,532 cases in the eight counties served by the Barren River District Health Department of which 29,328 had recovered with 546 deaths leaving 2,658 active cases.
Logan County had 3,033 cases and Warren County had 16,743.
The July 30 report from the Allen County Health Department lists 2,190 cases.
A report from the Barren River District Health Department said 42.28% of Simpson County’s total population had a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, July 30.
The report says 53.68% of those who had been vaccinated in Simpson County are older than 18 and 73.71% are older than 65.
The report says 39.60% of Logan County’s population had been vaccinated with 39.70% of Warren County’s population vaccinated.
The Barren River District Health Department is administering COVID-19 vaccines for individuals 18 years of age and older at all eight of its county clinics. To schedule an appointment at the Simpson County Health Department call 270-586-8261.
The Simpson County Health Department is on South College Street behind the hospital and is open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
