The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force arrested a Franklin man on a drug trafficking charge after executing a search warrant at his residence May 19.
A press release says drug task force agents were investigating Charles Dedman, 60, in reference to alleged drug trafficking.
Agents obtained a search warrant for Dedman’s residence and executed it. Dedman and a female were located inside the residence. The female’s name was not listed on the release.
The release says agents allegedly located a large amount of suspected marijuana, large amount of U.S currency, drug paraphernalia used to sell and use marijuana and firearms.
Dedman was arrested on charges of trafficking in marijuana, eight ounces to less than five pounds — firearm enhancement and drug paraphernalia and lodged in the Simpson County Jail.
Franklin Police arrested a Franklin woman on a charge of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine on May 25.
Heather Fox, 42, was also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy or possession and promoting contraband.
The charges were placed after police responded to an alleged drug complaint involving methamphetamine outside Mapco on North Main Street and later at the Simpson County Detention Center after Ms. Fox was taken to the facility.
Officer Troy Lamastus made the arrest.
A tailgate valued at an estimated $1,800 was stolen from a Ford pick up truck at Ellis Auto Sales on South Main Street during the early morning hours of May 25.
Franklin Police Officer Serhiy Varyvoda filed the offense report.
Franklin Police say an attempt was made to use a counterfeit $100 bill at Sonic on North Main Street.
The attempt happened on May 24.
The police report said when the occupants of the vehicle were told the bill was counterfeit they denied knowledge it was fake, took back the bill and used other currency to pay.
Officer Jenna Trodglen filed the report.
