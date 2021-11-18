The Community Thanksgiving Worship Service will be held Sunday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church on North College Street in downtown Franklin.
The pastor of Greater Taylor AME Church has been asked to be the preacher. Six pastors and other community leaders will conduct the service.
Those attending will sit in alternate pews. Masks may be worn by those wanting to wear a mask.
Refreshments will be provided after the service.
A love offering will go to Franklin-Simpson Good Samaritan.
