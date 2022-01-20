The Martin Luther King, Jr. March and Motorcade scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17 was canceled due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases as well as inclement weather. On Tuesday at 1 p.m. on Facebook, a presentation by local minister Donnie Bland was available for viewing. Throughout the month of January, the Franklin-Simpson Human Rights Commission also has plans to share additional presentations through their Facebook page.
Annual MLK events canceled due to COVID-19, inclement weather
Megan Purazrang
