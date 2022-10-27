The possibility of staffing Franklin-Simpson Fire-Rescue 24 hours a day, seven days a week was discussed at a special called joint meeting of the Franklin City Commission and Simpson Fiscal Court on Oct. 18.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue Chief Leslie Goodrum provided staffing numbers and costs to operate the fire-rescue department on a 24/7 basis.
He said there are currently five full-time employees at the fire hall from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. He said that weekday staffing began about 20 years ago due to fire department volunteers working jobs. There are currently 18 volunteer firefighters.
“They do a good job, just not always available,” Goodrum said.
He said there is also an optional stipend program offered to firefighters to provide staffing on Saturday. Later in the meeting, the possibility of expanding the program to Sundays was discussed.
Goodrum is proposing five firefighters on shift at any given time working a 24 hours on and 48 hours off schedule, which would require three sets of employees (five on each shift) for a total of 15 firefighters. He said the majority of fire departments work that type of schedule. He said he and deputy fire chief Nelson Slaughter would continue working at the fire hall on their weekday 8 a.m. — 4 p.m. schedule.
Goodrum said the personnel operational costs for his proposed full-time staffing would be an additional approximately $1.1 million, which would be a recurring cost. The current cost is $1.3 million.
Also needed, would be housing for the full-time firefighters, which he said is not available at the current fire hall, and other costs such as equipment. Cost estimates for housing and equipment have not been determined.
City Commissioner Herbert Williams asked about the possibility of adding space to the existing fire hall on Macedonia Road for housing full-time firefighters.
Goodrum said any expansion of the existing building could result in building code issues such as requiring a new fire suppression system throughout the entire structure due to enlarging the building.
Before announcing the costs Goodrum said, “I understand we don’t have unlimited resources. We got to pay for this thing. That’s going to be a challenge. There is no big secret about that.”
Goodrum also said that due to rapid growth in the community, “We’re already behind the eight ball as far as fire protection in a lot of ways.”
Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes said the 2020 U.S. Census listed Simpson County’s population at approximately 20,000 people. He said the U.S. Census Bureau has predicted Simpson County’s population would approach 30,000 four to six years after 2020.
Fiscal Court Magistrate Marty Chandler said he believes there is a need for a full-time fire department but said, “We have to figure out in our budgets so we can provide that money.”
Magistrate Myron Thurman said he would support a full-time fire department “if the public actually votes on it.”
Fiscal court has to approve a resolution in August to place the question about having a full-time fire department on a ballot in the following November general election. The earliest this could happen is in 2023, the same year as Kentucky’s next gubernatorial election.
City Commissioner Brownie Bennett asked if it is known how many full-time staff is on fire departments in communities of similar size.
Goodrum said it is hard to compare communities based on different needs in each community and other factors such as the number of industries.
He said a full-time fire department cannot be eased into when asked if a smaller full-time department could be used initially and grow as the community grows. “It is an employee safety issue ... it’s my personnel that’s out there, we want them protected, we do not want them hurt,” Goodrum said.
Fiscal Court Magistrate Marty Chandler proposed another joint city-county meeting in January 2023 to discuss the issue saying, “We need to make a decision sooner than later because this has to be put on a ballot if we want people to vote on it.”
Chandler also said the matter has been discussed while he has been on fiscal court for 16 years, “We’re at a point now we either need to do this or quit talking about it.”
Fiscal Court Magistrate Scott Poston said “If they’ve been talking about this for 16 years, and probably 20, there’s a reason, it’s all about the money. That’s what we’ve got to come up with.”
City Commissioner Wendall Stewart said “It’s not a secret to anyone that one of our priorities is public safety. We definitely need to talk about it.”
Stewart proposed workshops on what is needed to implement a full-time fire department.
Barnes suggested that he, Franklin City Manager Kenton Powell, and Goodrum meet on a regular basis for the next six to eight weeks to discuss plans for implementing a full-time fire department then present the plans to the city commission and fiscal court.
Expanding the optional Saturday staffing program to include Sunday may also be discussed during the meetings.
Powell said more time is needed to put something together that is “more understandable.”
No formal action was taken on any of the items related to the discussion about fire-rescue staffing.
No formal action was taken following a presentation by Franklin-Simpson Parks Director Lisa Deavers in which she gave an update on a master plan being put together for Community Park.
Deavers said the parks board will look at results from a community survey about park needs and make a presentation to the city commission and fiscal court.
She said a community center and swimming pool were among the top items listed in the survey.
No other items were discussed during the special called meeting.
