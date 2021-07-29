The Franklin City Commission approved two ordinances at its meeting on July 26.
One ordinance authorizes the city to forego collection of city occupational taxes on wages from Taeyang North America as an economic inducement for the company on Garvin Lane.
The ordinance says the occupational taxes will be collected by the city and refunded upon request by Taeyang North America for up to ten years.
The inducement is part of the Kentucky Business Investment program.
The other ordinance enacts and adopts a supplement to the city’s code of ordinances. The supplement adds city ordinances adopted since the last supplement was approved.
A redesign of the city’s website by Revize Web Services at a cost of $12,300, a revised information security and incident procedures policy and a open records request policy in accordance with new state requirements were also among items approved by the commission.
The commission scheduled a special called meeting and work session to review proposed updates to subdivision regulations on Aug. 16 from 9 a.m. until noon at City Hall.
And, the commission approved the promotion of Johnie Skipworth to water treatment superintendent effective Nov. 30 upon the retirement of current water treatment superintendent Jerry Farmer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.