The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission approved preliminary plans for a new Dollar General retail store and a new apartment complex on Tuesday, May 4.
The new Dollar General is proposed in the 1,900 block of East Cedar Street. The site is in the area of Rapids Road, Highway 100 and Drakes Creek.
The back of the store would face Cedar Street.
The preliminary plan was approved on conditions that construction materials and landscaping be used to improve the building’s aesthetics.
The planning and zoning commission approved a lot line removal where the new store is proposed between 1943 and 1985 East Cedar Street.
The new 104-unit apartment complex is proposed on a more than seven-acre site at 707 West Madison Street. The 13 apartment buildings would consist of eight one and two bedroom apartments in each building.
The site of the proposed apartment complex is currently undeveloped.
The planning and zoning commission approved recommending a zone change for the site from I-2 (heavy industrial), B-3 (neighborhood business), R-2 (single family/ duplex) and I-1 (light industrial) all zoned within a single 7.6 acre parcel to one zone of R-4 (multi family).
The Franklin City Commission will now consider approval of the zone change.
