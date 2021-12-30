A robbery in Franklin that occurred in January 2021 was a South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week recently.
Franklin Police is investigating the robbery at Sudden Service on Scottsville Road that happened at approximately 4 a.m. on Jan. 21.
Police say a man wearing a medical style mask, a dark colored winter hat, and navy blue cover-all’s with an unknown red logo on the left breast, entered the truck stop. The suspect brandished a firearm, went to the register, and passed the employee a note demanding all the money.
Police say after he left the store, he ran through the parking lot and got into a two-door truck that appeared to be dark in color and possibly two-toned.
He then turned onto Garvin Lane and at the dead-end, drove up the embankment onto Purdue Farms or Gold City Road. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.
Anyone with any information about this or any crime, is urged to call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, or go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app on a mobile device.
Crime Stoppers telephone lines are not recorded and they do not use caller ID. Crime Stoppers just wants your information, not your name, and you could get up to one thousand dollars for the anonymous tip.
Crime of the Week information is available on the South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers website, www.781clue.com.
A Franklin man faces a charge of rape in connection with an alleged incident in late November.
Cody Shedd, 27, is also charged with unlawful transaction with a minor — illegal sex act under 16 years-old and custodial interference.
The alleged incident was reported to Franklin Police on Dec. 10. Shedd was arrested that night at the police department.
Franklin Police also arrested Shedd on charges of trafficking in marijuana — less than eight ounces — enhancement and unlawful transaction with a minor — second degree.
The arrest citation says a search warrant was obtained for Shedd’s vehicle.
The citation says during the search a loaded firearm was allegedly located in the vehicle along with digital scales with suspected marijuana residue apparently on them and a container with suspected marijuana in it.
The arrest citation said at the time of the vehicle’s seizure on Dec. 10 two juveniles were allegedly in the vehicle, intoxicated, smoking marijuana.
Detective Travis Frank made the arrests.
Drug charges were placed against a Portland, Tennessee woman following a traffic stop by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 19.
Arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia — buy or possession and possession of methamphetamine was 54 year-old Demetrius Dawn Peak.
Ms. Peak was a passenger of the vehicle.
The arrest citation said a bag allegedly belonging to Ms. Peak inside the vehicle allegedly contained a smoking pipe with suspected methamphetamine and a baggie containing a suspected marijuana cigarette.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest at about 12:40 a.m. following the traffic stop on Nashville Road.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Pleasant View, Tennessee woman on eight charges following a traffic stop at Flying J on Nashville Road on Dec. 13.
Nikki D. Harper, 29, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — heroin, drug paraphernalia buy or possession, possession of marijuana and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance — security.
Ms. Harper was also charged with theft of identity of another without consent, giving officer false identifying information, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license and failure to wear seat belts.
The arrest citation said a suspected marijuana cigarette was allegedly in the vehicle driven by Ms. Harper and she was allegedly in possession of two used needles and suspected heroin.
The citation said she also allegedly gave another person’s identification information at the time of the traffic stop.
Deputy sheriff Quntin Wright made the arrest just before 11 p.m.
Franklin Police arrested two people on a possession of a controlled substance — heroin charge outside Sudden Service on Scottsville Road on Dec. 12.
Danny Gean Prickett and Emily Nicole Hartsell, both 38 years-old, their city of residences not available, were also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
Prickett was also charged with operating on a suspended or revoked operators license and two traffic violations.
Ms. Hartsell was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.
Police were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked unoccupied at the business when contact was made with the vehicle’s driver Prickett and Ms. Hartsell.
An arrest citation said Prickett was allegedly in possession of a needle that had been used earlier in the day to ingest Heroin.
Another arrest citation said Ms. Hartsell allegedly tampered with a cellophane wrapper that contained residue and was also allegedly in possession of a pursue containing possible Heroin residue.
Officer Tim Summers made both arrests at 8:25 p.m.
A Portland, Tennessee man was arrested on a charge of attempted tampering with physical evidence by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, Dec. 19.
23 year-old Kaleb Deshaun Nelson, 23, was also charged with possession of marijuana and three traffic violations.
The charges were placed following a traffic stop on Bowling Green Road made at about 7:15 p.m.
The arrest citation said Nelson allegedly attempted to hide a bag containing a green leafy substance identified as marijuana that was allegedly in the vehicle he was driving.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest.
