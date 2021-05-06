Nathan Lee Randolph graduates magna cum laude from WKU

Nathan Lee Randolph graduated magna cum laude from Western Kentucky University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics on Saturday, May 1.
He is a 2019 graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School and the son of Joel and Karen Randolph.
He plans to pursue his MBA at Western Kentucky University this fall.
