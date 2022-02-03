The Franklin City Commission approved an ordinance rezoning more than 27 acres on the west side of 31-W North that had been zoned I-1 (light industrial) on Jan. 24.
The commission approved second and final reading of the ordinance that rezones two tracts of land. One tract consists of 3.89 acres and is rezoned to B-4 (highway business). The other tract consists of 23.83 acres and is rezoned to R-2 (single family and two-family residential).
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended rezoning at the site that was annexed into the city in November 2021.
The commission heard first reading of two-ordinances.
One ordinance amends the city’s budget to reflect changes in revenue and appropriations.
The other ordinance amends wording of the water and sewer rates ordinance due to a contract renewal with a private firm for collection of past due utility accounts.
No vote is taken on first reading of a city ordinance.
The commission approved a preliminary water purchase agreement allowing the Simpson County Water District to purchase water from the city.
A water district official said the measure is being taken to prove water service to industrial customers in east Simpson County.
The point of transmission will be at the city water treatment plant with transmission lines also being installed. Funding for all of the work will be the responsibility of the county water district.
Other documents will have to be approved by the state and the purchase will also have to be finally approved by city ordinance.
It is expected that the water purchase will not begin for two years.
The county water district official speaking at the meeting said the White House, Tennessee Utility District will remain the Simpson County Water District’s main source of water.
The commission approved revisions to Franklin Police Policies and Procedures related K-9 operations and a contract renewal for Franklin Police Officer Monta Cherry.
