The final day of class for this school year is set for Thursday, May 27 in the Simpson County School System.
The Simpson County Board of Education approved an amendment to the current school year calendar adding four class days to make up days missed this school year.
The board of education also approved the 2021-2022 school year calendar. Aug. 25, 2021 is the first day of class for the 2021-2022 school year and May 24, 2022 is the final day of class.
The school year calendars were approved at the regular scheduled board of education meeting on Thursday, March 18.
