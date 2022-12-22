At the Industry Appreciation Luncheon held at Franklin-Simpson High School on Dec. 6, 2022, it was announced that MultiTech Industries located on Raines Drive in the Sanders Industrial Park was named Industry of the Year for 2022.
MultiTech Industries was founded in Carol Stream, Ill. in 1993. Two gentlemen, Rahul Parikh and Tom Falcone shared a vision of being the best-in-class supplier to their various customers. MultiTech Industries produces parts for the automotive, medical, and agricultural industries. The company has been recognized for their dedication in supplying high quality products as well as providing outstanding customer service for their customers.
