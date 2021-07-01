The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Board of Adjustments approved a permit needed to conduct childcare during its meeting on June 21.
Jerry Williams along with Jeremy and Tierra Williams requested a permitted conditional use to have a home occupation permit allowing them to conduct childcare at 610 Jefferson St.
No other items were scheduled for consideration of approval.
