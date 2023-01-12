Franklin Police were called to a burglary in progress and physical altercation outside a residence in the 800 block of Strawberry Lane on January 1.
The offense report said just after midnight the home owner was alerted by his barking dogs in the back bedroom then looked out and saw a male with a knife at the window. The home owner grabbed a pistol and went out the back door to make contact with the subject.
The report said the man saw the home owner coming out of the residence, folded the knife up and then attempted to flee. The home owner rushed the man and engaged in a physical altercation.
The report also said the suspect hit the home owner in the face four or five times causing a very minor busted lip and swelling to his right eye. The suspect was able to break free, hopped over a fence and fled before police arrived.
A police K9 was used in an attempt to track the suspect. Police also canvassed the area, but the suspect was not located.
The report did not say if the home owner required medical treatment from the injuries received in the altercation.
Officer Ben Miciotto filed the offense report.
A Franklin woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Bluegrass Road and Witt Road on January 4.
Kimberly R. Robey, 60, was taken by F-S Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Franklin following the collision that occurred at about 8:25 a.m.
The Franklin Police collision report said Ms. Robey was the driver of a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox involved in the collision along with a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Jennifer B. Rose, 43, of Greenbrier, Tennessee.
The report said Ms. Robey was traveling north on Witt Road and Ms. Rose was traveling west on Bluegrass Road when their vehicles collided at about 8:25 a.m.
Both drivers were their vehicles only occupants.
Ms. Rose was not listed as being injured.
Lt. Dale Adams filed the collision report.
A two-vehicle collision on 31-W North injured two Franklin women on December 28.
Nancy Pressley, 80, and Jane Clark, 73, were injured and taken by F-S Ambulance Service to two area hospitals, one was taken to The Medical Center at Franklin the other to Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office collision report said Ms. Pressley was the driver and only occupant of a 2018 Nissan Rogue involved in the collision with a 2019 Ford EcoSport driven by Roger Clark, 73, of Franklin.
Jane Clark was a passenger of the EcoSport.
The report said Ms. Pressley was traveling north and attempting to turn left onto the Salmons General Baptist Church parking lot and the Clark vehicle was traveling south when the collision happened at about 6:15 p.m.
Roger Clark was not listed as being injured.
Deputy sheriff Breanna Whittaker filed the collision report.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a former Franklin resident on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender registration.
Dwight Wayne Summers, 70, was listed as a Macedonia, Illinois resident at the time of his arrest on January 3.
The arrest warrant said the investigation began December 1, 2022 after the sheriff’s office was told that a convicted sex offender was allegedly residing in Franklin.
Deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper made the arrest.
Franklin Police arrested a man on three counts of assault third degree involving a police officer or peace officer and multiple other charges on December 28.
Justin Freeman, 31, of Franklin, was also charged with eight counts of drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
Other charges made in the arrest included one count each of theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct — second degree, tampering with physical evidence (attempt), possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance — second offense — drug unspecified.
One count of the assault third degree charge is listed as involving non-communicable bodily fluid.
The arrest citation said police was called to Walmart for a shoplifting complaint and that the accused allegedly fled the scene in a car.
The citation said police made a traffic stop of what was believed to be the vehicle in a parking lot on Nashville Road and attempted to detain a male passenger, identified in the citation as Freeman.
The citation said while detaining the man he allegedly assaulted three police officers, two by physical force and one by spitting on or in the direction of an officer. In addition he also allegedly began to scream loud enough to cause panic or alarm to the general public in the area.
It said after the man was in custody, police allegedly discovered numerous paraphernalia items in various bags.
The citation said the man allegedly concealed and attempted to shoplift more than $67 worth of items from the store.
Detective Travis Frank made the arrest.
A Tennessee man was arrested on drug possession charges after the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in the Burger King parking lot on Nashville Road on January 1.
Andrew Leonard Paulson, 27, of Hendersonville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and possession of marijuana. He was also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
Simpson County Deputy Sheriff Dexter Seward made the arrest.
