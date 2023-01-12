Franklin Police were called to a burglary in progress and physical altercation outside a residence in the 800 block of Strawberry Lane on January 1.

The offense report said just after midnight the home owner was alerted by his barking dogs in the back bedroom then looked out and saw a male with a knife at the window. The home owner grabbed a pistol and went out the back door to make contact with the subject.

