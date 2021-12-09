Simpson County’s unemployment rate dropped 0.002 of 1% from September to October.
Kentucky Labor Force Estimates show Simpson County with an unemployment rate of 3.2% in October, which was the lowest in the Barren River Area Development District and fifth lowest in the state.
Simpson County’s September unemployment rate was 3.4%.
The October 2021 unemployment rate was 1.3% below the October 2020 rate of 4.5.
During October 2021 Simpson County had a civilian labor force of 8,863 people of which 8,575 were employed and 288 were unemployed.
Simpson County’s October unemployment rate was lower than the district’s 3.5%, lower than the state’s 3.7 and lower than the nation’s 4.3.
Logan County also had the district’s lowest and state’s fifth lowest unemployment rate at 3.2%. Barren County and Metcalfe County each had the district’s highest at 4.2.
Allen County’s unemployment rate was 3.3% and Warren County’s was 3.4.
Unemployment rates rose in seven Kentucky counties and fell in 113 between October 2020 and October 2021.
Cumberland, Oldham and Woodford counties recorded Kentucky’s lowest jobless rate in October 2021 at 2.7% each. Magoffin County recorded the states highest at 10.2.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than to count the number of people who are working. Civilian labor force statistics include persons who are actively seeking employment, not those who have not looked for work during the past four weeks.
