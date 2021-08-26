The Simpson County Board of Education unanimously approved the school district’s reopening plan for the 2021-22 school year during its regular meeting Aug. 19.
Classes resumed in the Simpson County School System Aug. 25.
The reopening plan consists of COVID-19 guidelines and includes such items as mask requirements, physical distancing recommendations, quarantine and contact tracing.
The reopening plan follows guidance from the Kentucky Department of Education.
The reopening plan says face masks are required in all school buildings regardless of vaccination status. Masks will be required for all individuals while being transported on school buses and school vans, per the CDC federal guidelines. Masks are not required when outdoors.
The Kentucky Board of Education issued an order on August 12 requiring face masks in all schools for 270 days, which is basically for the entire school year.
“They (KDE) have said if it (masks) are not needed they will have a meeting within 24-hours and cancel that mandate,” Simpson County Schools Superintendent Tim Schlosser said.
The reopening plan says all staff and students 12 or older have had the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. We encourage staff and students that have not been vaccinated to get the vaccine prior to school starting. Vaccinated individuals do not have to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19.”
“It (reopening plan) also has all of our quarantine procedures, sanitizing, all of the things we basically did last year we will continue with those in our reopening plan,” Schlosser said.
The entire reopening plan is available on line at www.simpson.k12.ky.us then click reopening plan.
F-S Middle School teacher Jeremy Childress, middle school custodian Malissia Bradley who has nine grandchildren enrolled in the school system, and Cary Rahla who has children attending local schools, spoke in opposition to the mask mandate.
Childress said he understood the governor mandated masks in schools and he was not sitting in any of the school board member’s chairs.
The governor canceled his mask mandate on August 23. It was not known at press time if the state board of education mask mandate would remain in effect.
“I know we are all here united and that we love our kids,” Childress said. “Here’s what gets overlooked with the masks. Masks create fear, that suppresses our immunity…we were not meant to live in fear.”
Some other factors he cited resulting from wearing masks included shortness of breathe, toxicity, decline in PH levels, increase in stress hormones, compromised cognitive performance, anxiety, hypertension and fatigue.
During his remarks Childress made the statement, “And all of this is for a disease that has a 99.998% recovery rate for kids ages zero to 19. And that is on the CDC website.”
Bradley said her grandchildren “constantly complained of headaches” last school year from being forced to wear masks all day and they had no energy.
She also said she picked up a child’s mask that was black, yellow and green from bacteria growing in the mask.
Rahla discussed children having allergic reactions from wearing masks saying she knew of one child’s entire face that was “swelled up” and has “blisters all over her face from wearing a face mask.”
No comments were made from school board members regarding the mask mandate.
Some 40 items were approved during the meeting including multiple fundraisers.
Fundraisers were approved for the F-S Cheer Boosters, Simpson Elementary Library Bookfairs, F-S Middle School PTO, F-S High School and Middle School FFA programs, FSHS Dance Team, F-S Boys Soccer, Skills USA, Welding, Construction; Yearbook, Newspaper; Robotics; STLP, Travel Club, Franklin Elementary PTO, FSHS Golf and the Backpack program.
The entire meeting can be seen on the Franklin-Simpson Channel Nine Facebook page.
Back to SchoolDuring a recent interview on WFKN Simpson County Schools Superintendent Tim Schlosser talked about other areas regarding the new school year.
Classes in Simpson County Schools will be held on a traditional Monday through Friday schedule. Both in person and virtual instruction is again being offered.
Schlosser said just over 80% of the school system’s students had completed pre registration at the time of the interview on August 16.
He said just under 3,000 students are expected to be enrolled in the school system. The number of students in the system usually fluctuates a little after opening day.
“Some years it (number of students) goes up, some years it goes down,” Schlosser said. “It just kind of depends on how many kids we’ve had move in, that kind of stuff, we’ll just wait and see how that number plays out as we get closer to time.”
Schlosser talked about where school bus route and other school bus information is available.
“On our district website, we have all of the routes and what is called the ‘street road index’ like if you live on 515 Broadway it will tell you what bus will come by and pick you up,” he said. “But, if you have questions contact our transportation department at (270) 586-3757 and they will be more than happy to help you with the transportation information.”
There once again will be no charge for students breakfast or lunch this school year.
“Every student in Simpson County is provided free breakfast and free lunch. We are continuing with that program again this year,” Schlosser said.
Schlosser also talked about who parents should contact if they have questions about COVID-19 precautions or any other matters pertaining to Simpson County Schools.
“We recommend them to start with their building principal, or call your student’s school and ask. If they can’t help you, they will direct you to the location or who they need to contact next in order to answer their question,” he said.
And, Schlosser had this to say to students and parents about the opening of the new school year.
“We are excited to be back five days a week and hopefully we’ll be able to create a sense of more normal than we’ve had for the past 18 going on 19 months.
We’re looking forward to a great school year. Unfortunately we do have to wear masks. I kind of thought we were behind that, but its not. But, we’ll do what we have to do in order to have school.
This Delta variant of COVID-19 is still here so we’ve got to follow our mitigation strategies in order to help reduce the spread of that and have less people getting sick.
I want to encourage people to get the vaccine. If that’s something you chose to do, go ahead and do that. Have your masks ready.
We’re looking forward to a great year and just excited to have kids back in the buildings and providing a great education like we’ve done for many, many years here in Simpson County and provide opportunities for kids to excel, whether they’re moving on from elementary to middle, or middle to high or high school to the real world, provide them with the skills and opportunities they need in order to be successful.
Looking forward to a great school year and controlling the things that we can control. There is a whole lot of things going on outside of Simpson County, in Frankfort, Louisville, Washington D.C., across the world that we really don’t have a lot of control over. But, we can control what we are doing here in Simpson County and lets do what we can in order to help provide the best education possible for these kids in Simpson County and making them as successful as they possibly can be.”
“I just look forward to a great school year,” Schlosser said.
