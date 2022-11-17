FRANWS-11-10-22 Veteran Center

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, Gov. Andy Beshear joined federal, state, and local leaders to break ground on the Bowling Green Veterans Center, which will provide compassionate care for Kentucky’s veterans.

The $50 million investment will create 120 new jobs and will be the state’s fifth long-term skilled nursing care facility. The 80,000-square-foot facility will provide 60 beds and is being built on 25 acres of land donated by the Inter-Modal Transportation Authority at the Kentucky Transpark in Warren County.

