The Franklin City Commission approved a decommissioning plan for a solar farm at their May 8 meeting.
The decommissioning plan is for Silicon Ranch Corporation’s solar farm on property on Scottsville Road adjacent to Drakes Creek.
The plan outlines the steps the company will take to return the land back to its natural state if the solar farm is closed permanently due to reaching its operational life expectancy, discontinues operations or the site is abandoned.
The solar farm is expected to operate for at least 40 years.
Approval of the decommissioning plan is one of the requirements for the project to begin operation.
Solar farms generate and sell electrical energy to local power suppliers.
The 24-acre solar farm the decommissioning plan was approved for on May 8, known as SR Warren, will interconnect to the Warren RECC system.
The city commission in October 2022 approved another decommissioning plan submitted by Silicon Ranch for a 19-acre solar farm, known as SR Franklin, on the same Scottsville Road site, which will interconnect to the Franklin Electric Plant Board system.
Max Orlet, of Nashville-based Silicon Ranch Corporation, said the project interconnecting with the Franklin Electric Plant Board is planned to begin construction within the next weeks or month, barring any delays. The project planned to interconnect with Warren RECC is planned to begin later this year, likely sometime around the fall.
The property the solar farms will be located on contains a total of approximately 139 acres.
