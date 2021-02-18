Live the Proof, Inc. is hosting Friday Fish Fry fundraisers each Friday through Feb. 26 at The Cornerstone at Franklin Presbyterian Church from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The menu includes fish, hush puppies, beans, coleslaw, and dessert.

A free offering will be accepted at the door.

A post on the Live the Proof Facebook page says money that is raised goes toward opening a Drop-In Center in Franklin for those in need of a hand-up, not a handout. Job counseling and resource support will be provided.

For more information call 270-223-0505.

Information about Live the Proof, Inc. and about a Drop in Center is available on the Live the Proof Facebook page.

Food Box giveaway The February food box giveaway for the Churches of Christ Food Bank Number 3009 at Harristown Church of Christ will be held Saturday, Feb. 27 beginning at 8 a.m.

There will be 100 boxes to give away with meat and milk in each box.

The give away is first come first served with a one box per family limit. Recipients must be present to get a box.

The give away is drive by and pick up. Recipients are to pop open their vehicle’s trunk if they are not able to lift the box.

For more information, call Food Bank Coordinator Annie Bland at 270-586-5915.