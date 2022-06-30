The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission on June 21 voted to recommend rezoning an approximately 20 acre parcel on Bowling Green Road from agriculture to heavy industrial.
The parcel where the zone change is requested is immediately west of 6007 Bowling Green Road, the address listed for Pinnacle Agriculture.
The Franklin City Commission will consider approval of the zone change at the site where warehouses and distribution centers are planned.
A preliminary development plan for a rental subdivision at 4539 Bowling Green Road was approved. The 34-lot subdivision will consist of three and four bedroom single-family homes.
And a preliminary development plan for a recreational vehicle sales and service center at 3263 Scottsville Road was approved. The name of the company wanting to locate at the site was not given; however, it was said the company has locations in Bowling Green and Nashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.