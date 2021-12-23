Mark Thurmond files for Simpson Circuit Court Judge

Simpson Circuit Court Judge Mark A. Thurmond has filed for election in 2022.
Thurmond filed as a candidate Nov. 12 with the Kentucky Secretary of State office.
Thurmond was appointed circuit court judge for Division One of the 49th Judicial Circuit, which consists of Simpson and Allen counties, in March 2021 following former circuit court judge Janet J. Crocker’s retirement. He is serving the remainder of former judge Crocker’s term that runs through January 1, 2023.
Circuit court judge races are non partisan. If multiple candidates file there will be a race in the May 2022 primary with the top two vote getters meeting in the November general election.
Thurmond is a lifelong Simpson County resident.
He previously was 49th Judicial District Trial Commissioner beginning in 2016 and previously worked with the Crocker and Crocker law firm beginning in 2003. He is also a former attorney for the Simpson County Board of Education.
He is a former member of the board of directors for both the Boys and Girls Club of Franklin-Simpson and F-S Renaissance and is a former counsel for Habitat for Humanity of Simpson County. He is a current member of the Scottsville Rotary Club.
Thurmond is a Franklin-Simpson High School graduate, a Vanderbilt University graduate and a graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Law. He is also a Leadership Franklin-Simpson graduate.
“Every since I began my career in 2003 we’ve always had a high standard for circuit court. Judge Bill Harris and Judge Janet Crocker were extraordinary jurists and judges,” Thurmond said. “My goal is to maintain that level of high service to the community.”
He is the son of Jackie and Mary Jane Thurmond, is married to Lauren Thurmond and has two children, Jack and Hallie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.