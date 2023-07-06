Registration is underway for the 41st annual Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Garden Spot 5K Run & Walk, presented by Med Center Health — The Medical Center at Franklin on Saturday, Aug. 12.
The race will be held rain or shine. It begins and ends at the College Street side of the Simpson County Courthouse. The mostly flat course is through a residential area.
The start times are 7:30 a.m. for runners and 7:32 a.m. for walkers.
The walking portion of the race is strictly for walking. One foot must be on the ground at all times. Trotters will be disqualified.
Both in-person and virtual races are being held again this year.
Race registration forms are available at the Chamber of Commerce office in the Goodnight House on South Main Street or registration is available on line at runsignup.com. There is an additional $2.20 fee for registering on line.
Registration fees for the in person run/walk are the same as the last several years, $20 in advance through August 6 and $30 on race day.
Mailed in registrations should be post marked no later than August 6. T-shirts are guaranteed to those who preregister by August 6. Those who register on race day receive a T-shirt on a first come, first serve basis, while supplies last.
Participants must be at least eight years old to register.
Registration on race day begins at 5:30 a.m. and ends promptly at 6:45 a.m. to allow for electronic timing entry.
Electronic timing will be done by Bluegrass Timing of Lexington which will post the participants race times on their website.
Any church or school can take part in the Team Challenge. Awards will be given to the team with the greatest number of participants in each category.
The Corporate Challenge is for any Simpson County business or industry. Awards will be given to corporations with the greatest number of employees participating in one of two categories: 100 employees and above or below 100 employees and below.
Teams are to email Kristie Freese at cfreese@f-schamber.com
All Challenge trophies are presented by the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority.
Registration for the virtual race is $20. August 6 is the deadline to register for the virtual race.
Times for virtual participants can be entered August 1 through August 12.
Prizes will be awarded to in person participants only. Issues with timing makes it almost impossible for the chamber to be able to award prizes to virtual participants.
Overall run and walk male and female winners along with Simpson County male and female run and walk winners will receive awards.
Cash prizes of $100 will go to the overall male and female run winners and $75 to the overall male and female walk winners.
Overall winners cannot win age categories.
Awards will also be presented to the top three male and female run and walk finishers in each of 14 age categories ranging from 14 and under to 75 and above.
For the safety of all participants, no animals are allowed on the race course.
The run portion of the race is a Bowling Green Road Runners Grand Prix event.
Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steve Thurmond said the chamber has been hosting the race since 2007.
“In 2007 (Franklin) Mayor Jim Brown asked us to take it (race). They had moved it to the park and when it went to the park, although it is a great park, obviously that did not appeal to the runners and walkers. So they called us and asked us to take it.” He said. “We took it and that first year we had 69 runners and walkers. As time progressed, we brought in the challenges and got more sponsors. The largest number of participants we’ve ever had was 1,074.
COVID knocked us back down. (A virtual only race was held in 2020 due to the pandemic.) We went below 500. We’re steadily coming back again. Hopefully this year we will have at least 750.”
There were about 600 participants last year.
Thurmond said the annual run-walk is important to the community.
“Economically it brings anywhere hopefully from 700 to 1,000 people into our community, even though it is for a brief time. They are here generally when the stores start opening, especially for coffee shops and restaurants.” He said. “Its one of the reasons the chamber can keep our dues structure so low is because we generate funds through this (race).
But, one of the main events for locals is the challenges. The businesses and industries tell us they really use those things for team building and morale builders so that their people are together for a common cause and they really like the fact that they can join together to try to accomplish something positive and at the same time do something that is healthy.”
The community event started in 1982.
In conjunction with the Garden Spot Run-Walk is a children’s event the previous evening.
There is no charge to participate in the Kids Fun Run sponsored by Chaney’s Dairy Barn on Friday, August 11 beginning at 6 p.m. on the College Street side of Franklin City Hall.
The Kids Fun Run is for children age 10 and under.
All participants receive medals and a coupon for a free kid’s scoop of ice cream at Chaney’s Dairy Barn.
For more information about any of the races call Steve Thurmond at the chamber of commerce at 270-586-7609 or send an email to sthurmond@f-schamber.com.
Contributing sponsors are City of Franklin, Franklin Bank & Trust, Franklin Electric Plant Board, Franklin Precision Industry, Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority, German American Bank, The Mint at Kentucky Downs, Legacy Group Properties, NHK, Price Less IGA, Simpson County Fiscal Court, Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College and Wilkins Eye Care.
