Registration is underway for the 41st annual Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Garden Spot 5K Run & Walk, presented by Med Center Health — The Medical Center at Franklin on Saturday, Aug. 12.

The race will be held rain or shine. It begins and ends at the College Street side of the Simpson County Courthouse. The mostly flat course is through a residential area.

