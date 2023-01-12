Simpson County’s unemployment rate dropped one tenth of one percent from October 2022 to November 2022.
The latest Kentucky Labor Force estimates list Simpson County’s preliminary November 2022 unemployment rate at 3.5%. The revised October 2022 rate was 3.6%.
Simpson County’s November 2022 rate was two tenths of one% higher than the November 2021 rate of 3.3%.
During November 2022 Simpson County had a civilian labor force of 8,860 people of which 8,550 were employed and 310 were unemployed.
Simpson County’s November jobless rate was lower than the Barren River Area Development District’s and the state’s which were 3.7% each, but higher than the national rate of 3.4%.
Simpson County along with Logan and Warren counties posted the district’s second lowest unemployment rate in November. Monroe County had the lowest at 3.4%. Edmonson County had the highest at 4.6%.
Allen County’s unemployment rate was 3.7%.
Unemployment rates rose in 84 Kentucky counties between November 2021 and November 2022, fell in 20, and stayed the same in 16 counties.
Oldham and Woodford counties recorded the state’s lowest jobless rates in November 2022 at 2.9% each. Magoffin County recorded the highest at 9.2%.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than to count the number of people who are working. Civilian labor force statistics include persons who are actively seeking employment, not those who have not looked for work during the past four weeks.
