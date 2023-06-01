The Franklin-Simpson Fire-Rescue building is getting a new roof replacing the one that was damaged during the March 3 windstorm.
The Franklin City Commission approved emergency funding of $47,423 for a new roof at the building on Macedonia Road during the commission’s May 22 meeting.
Forshee Roofing of Franklin was hired to replace the roof.
The commission approved providing $13,000 for Eagle-View Technology Services. Eagle-View is a high-resolution ariel imaging that in addition to tax purposes can be used for subdivision development projects, stormwater mitigation, and tornado damage assessment.
Eagle-View is flown annually at a cost of $39,000. The cost is being shared between the city, Simpson Fiscal Court, and the Simpson County PVA Office.
Street closings for three upcoming events were approved. Those events are the Independence Day Parade on July 4 sponsored by Simpson County Tourism and F-S Parks and Recreation and the Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Garden Spot Run/Walk on August 12 along with a children’s event on August 11.
The Independence Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. and will use the traditional parade route beginning at the high school, travel through the downtown square, and return to the school.
The Garden Spot Run/Walk will use the same route as in past years. It will begin and end in front of the Methodist Church on the downtown square. The route will consist of portions of streets in south Franklin. The race begins at 7:30 a.m. and concludes at approximately 9 a.m.
Parts of South College Street, Madison Street, Montague Street, and Joker Phillips Drive will be closed for a brief time on the evening of Aug. 11 for the children’s event.
Commissioners heard a presentation from Franklin resident Kristin Wilson on her concerns about the city’s mosquito spraying program.
Concerns were expressed about chemicals used in the spraying and their effects on plants, animals, and the health of humans.
She asked the city to stop the mosquito spraying program and instead use an integrated mosquito management program that does not require spraying. She also wants the city to begin a do not spray list for residents not wanting the spraying outside their homes and asked that her name be placed on the list.
The commission took no action following the presentation.
Brandon Johnson was sworn in as a new Franklin Police officer.
Approval was given to other items including renewals for city employee health and vision insurance coverage through Anthem and dental insurance coverage through Delta Dental; a 2023 tax bill processing and printing agreement with Government Utilities Technology Services, and changes in the city’s small purchases policy.
