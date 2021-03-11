Demolition of code deficient houses and structures at the site where a new Franklin Police Station is being built on West Madison Street near Witt Road was expected to begin this week.
Weather permitting, the city plans to begin demolition of structures at 203, 209 and 211 Witt Road and 509 West Madison Street.
Currently, the police department is using property at 203 Witt Road as a temporary vehicle impound lot. The buildings and fencing on that lot will be the last to be torn down.
The demolitions could be finished by the end of March.
The historic school building at 513 West Madison Street will remain intact where it is located.
The Franklin City Commission approved an excavator rental agreement with Boyd Cat in Bowling Green for the demolition at its meeting on March 8.
Also at the meeting, the commission approved a change in property tax software systems. The new system allows city property tax information to be displayed on the city’s website, which is expected to decrease the number of phone calls about property taxes. The change will also result in an annual savings to the city of $2,800.
Simpson County Tourism Director Amy Ellis gave an update during the meeting.
Community Development Director Tammie Carey gave an update on the city’s fourth newsletter, expected to be delivered in the mail to city residents soon.
And, the city’s finance department employees were recognized for their efforts to maintain city finances and procedures while the city is without a finance director.
Carol Riggenbach begins her duties as the new city finance director on March 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.